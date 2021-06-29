(Bloomberg) -- Travelers from the U.K. to Spain will have to either certify full vaccination or provide a negative virus test, according to announcement published in Spain’s official gazette Tuesday.

Order backtracks on previous decision, announced in May, that placed U.K. on restriction-free travel list. The decision announced in May had never been put in place because “the qualitative data, specifically regarding the presence of virus variants, weren’t considered favorable,” according to the gazette.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had announced a reversal in policy for travelers from U.K. yesterday.

Children under six are exempt from certifying tests and vaccinations, according to foreign ministry website.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.