(Bloomberg) -- Spain will spend 72 billion euros ($85 billion) over three years in an attempt to revive its battered economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The 2021-2023 plan unveiled Wednesday is the “road-map for the new modernization of our country for the next six years,”, Sanchez said in a televised speech. The the majority of the funds will be split between green projects and digitalization, with a combined 70% of the total, Sanchez said.

The fiscal boost will come from the European recovery funds and will be used in projects that can be developed over a three year period.

