(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government will allow rationing of some products by retailers, as part of broad measures to cushion the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

Stores will be allowed to temporarily limit “the number of goods that can be bought by a client,” according to the rule published in the Official Gazette Wednesday. The government didn’t name any specific type of products that could be affected.

The new rule comes after more than two weeks of protests by truckers over soaring fuel prices caused food shortages in supermarkets across the southern European country. Before that, some markets had restricted the sale of sunflower oil as imports from top producer Ukraine were disrupted by Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine is the main supplier of corn and sunflower oil to Spain, providing 30% and 60% of imports respectively, according to Madrid-based economic consultancy Afi. Madrid has eased grain import rules to increase supplies from Brazil and Argentina.

(Adds Ukraine exports to Spain in fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.