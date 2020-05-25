(Bloomberg) -- Spain will stop enforcing mandatory quarantine for foreign tourists from July 1, as the country prepares to reboot its key tourism industry.

The decision was made Monday by a ministerial crisis group, according to an announcement by the government’s press office. Spain will “gradually open borders,” Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on May 23 announced that the tourism industry will re-open for foreign visitors in July.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.