(Bloomberg) -- Spain is the latest European nation turning to a hot market for green debt as it seeks to fund projects that mitigate climate change.

The Treasury is due to offer a bond maturing in 2042 via banks Tuesday, and is looking to raise 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion), according to two people familiar with the matter. In an effort to ensure the inaugural sale is a success, the Treasury has a so-called ‘Early Bird Special’ that rewards investors placing earlier orders with a higher allocation.

That hardly seems necessary given analysts already expect a rush of interest, and the nation’s peers have drawn huge orderbooks with their sustainable offerings. With natural disasters from wildfires to floods pushing climate up the agenda, countries around the world are piling into the market to finance a greener recovery from the pandemic.

“There is very strong demand for green sovereign issues,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “There has been plenty of corporate green bonds but investors need diversification. Dedicated green bond funds, broader sustainable fixed-income funds, pension funds and insurance companies are all going to be natural buyers.”

Spain’s sale is kicking off a busy September for green bonds, with the Isle of Man expected to be the first sovereign from the British Isles and Germany auctioning debt this week. Nearly half the mandates in the primary market Monday were for sustainable deals, and the U.K. is also due to make a debut, which could take monthly deals to a record.

Spain mandated Barclays Plc, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Banco Santander SA to joint lead manage the sale.

