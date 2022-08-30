(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government will propose that the EU apply the same price cap system that it is using, according to the country’s leading newspaper.

Spain’s top energy official, Teresa Ribera, will make the proposal to de-link gas from the wholesale electricity market at a Sept. 9 meeting with EU energy ministers, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, without saying how it obtained the information. Ribera will also propose limiting the price paid for CO2 emissions.

Spain and Portugal were granted a waiver earlier this year by Brussels allowing them to delink gas from electricity. Prices on the wholesale markets in the two countries have been significantly lower than the rest of the EU.

Spain has been working on a proposal to modify the European electricity market since July. On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is preparing to step into the European market.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.