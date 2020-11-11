(Bloomberg) -- Spain will demand a negative PCR Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to their arrival to travelers coming from risk countries, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The risk level will be assessed following the criteria set in the related European Union recommendation issued on Oct. 13 for member states and countries Schengen-area countries, and according to the infection ratio in the last 14 days for other nations.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are considered among the most accurate to detect the disease.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.