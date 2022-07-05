(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government will allocate an extra 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) to the military this year as part of its pledge to raise defense spending, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said.

The increment is in line with Spain’s commitment to beef its defense budget to up to 2% of gross domestic product over this decade, she said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last week during the NATO summit in Madrid that Spain would nearly double defense spending by 2029 as the country responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish military spending currently stands at 1.02% of GDP, the lowest of any member of the alliance except Luxembourg.

Sanchez’s ruling partner, far-left party Podemos, has publicly opposed Sanchez’s plans to boost military spending, as well as his government’s decision to allow the US navy to deploy two additional destroyers to a base in southern Spain.

