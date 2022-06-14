(Bloomberg) -- Spain is set to study whether utilities should pay additional tax amid surging power prices, according to Deputy Prime Minister Teresa Ribera.

“It’ll be important to see whether we need additional fiscal measures for utilities,” Ribera, who’s also in charge with energy policy, said in an interview with state-owned broadcaster TVE Tuesday.

The debate on the country’s budget is “probably the right environment” to discuss such changes, she said, while noting that power companies already face “various limitations” put in place to protect consumers, including a cap on gas prices.

The government is also working on an extension of the measures it has implemented to lower fuel costs, one of the main driver of the country’s rising inflation, Ribera told TVE.

“We’re working with our technical teams to see how we’re going to extend this measure,” which includes a 20-cent discount per liter of fuel, said Ribera. The plan will be unveiled in the next days, she said.

The government also needs to ascertain whether refining and fuel distribution companies are increasing their profits as a result of the current market environment to assess whether any exceptional fiscal measures should also be applied to them, she said.

