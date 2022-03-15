(Bloomberg) -- Spain will announce a series of tax breaks later this month to mitigate the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

“The main message is that the government is going to do everything in its power to cushion the consequences of the war,” Sanchez said in an interview with La Sexta television channel Monday. The tax cuts will be approved at a Cabinet meeting March 29, following a European Council meeting on March 24 and 25, he said.

Sanchez’s economic team will reach out to industry groups, unions and local governments to fine tune the measures. The administration has already extended energy tax breaks put in place last year to ease electricity bills for consumers and companies, which will amount to between 10 billion euros ($10.95 billion) and 12 billion euros in lost revenues per year, he said.

Spain is pushing for the EU Council to approve a new regulatory framework for the electricity market, that would decouple natural gas prices from power prices - a move it says is necessary to help it contain a record surge in the price of electricity over the past year. Sanchez plans to visit several European capitals to try to convince his peers to support his proposal for reform.

The current energy market is “broken” and needs to be fixed, mainly by decoupling gas prices from electricity prices, Sanchez said.

Months of surging power prices, stoked in recent weeks by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have pushed steelmakers, including Acerinox SA and ArcelorMittal SA, to stop plants in Spain.

Sanchez said the government will also gradually increase defense spending to be more in line with a 2% of gross domestic product goal, set in its agreement with NATO.

(Updates with power market comment in fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.