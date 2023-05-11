(Bloomberg) -- Spain announced a €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) package to assist farmers and improve water infrastructure as the country faces its second year in a row of severe drought.

The aid includes a combination of direct aid to farmers, investments to improve water supply and tax relief, according to an announcement by Environmental Transition Minister Teresa Ribera and Agricultural Minister Luis Planas at a press conference following an emergency cabinet meeting.

With large areas of agricultural land left parched by a long drought, water shortages are high on the political agenda as the country braces for regional and local elections on May 28. The growing crisis facing Spanish farmers also threatens to become a wider problem for the countries that rely on its exports of fruit and vegetables as well as produce shipped globally such as olive oil.

The problem is especially acute around Doñana, an area of wetlands in southern Spain that’s Europe’s largest nature reserve, where illegal wells for farming are depleting water levels.

While the regional government, led by the conservative opposition People’s Party, is seeking to legalize the waterholes, the central government wants to clamp down on their use. The European Commission is siding with Madrid, but direct oversight lies with the regional administration.

This year, water shortages have become a growing problem especially in the southern region of Andalusia and in eastern Spain, notably Catalonia, where the regional government has imposed restrictions in some areas.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist-led coalition government has had a tense relationship with farmers as he pushes policies that will set Spain on track to meet international commitments on environmental goals.

In the past, farmers have clashed with the administration over taxes on the diesel they buy to run machinery such as tractors. The government has spoken out against intensive meat production, with the emissions-intensive pork industry coming in for special criticism.

