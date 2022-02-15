(Bloomberg) -- Spain approved a draft film bill in the government’s latest attempt to transform the country into a leading global producer of movies and television shows.

The proposed law will make the production of TV shows eligible for subsidies, unlike the previous law which only allowed films to access public funds. The proposal comes as another bill, known as the audiovisual law, is in the works to establish a language quota for content broadcast by streaming firms such as Netflix Inc. and AT&T Inc.’s HBO. If passed, this measure would also require platforms to contribute part of their revenues in the country to local and European production.

“We need to be proud of our film industry,” Minister of Culture and Sport Miquel Iceta said Tuesday during a press conference in Madrid, adding that his intention is to increase the budget dedicated to cinema and series next year. With this bill, the government seeks to reach a “diverse industry” that includes film, television, series, platforms and movie theaters.

The government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has for months been touting plans to transform Spain into an audiovisual hub. In July, the premier met with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and then said he expected the Cupertino, California-based firm to ramp up investments in video production in the European nation.

