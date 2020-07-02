(Bloomberg) -- Businesses in Spain are the most concerned about the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic among Europeans while companies in the Netherlands are least worried, according to a new survey from Swedish debt collector Intrum AB.

“Many businesses are now operating in survival mode” due to the impact of government lockdowns put in place to combat the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, Intrum Chief Executive Officer Mikael Ericson said in the report published on Thursday. Even as those restrictions are gradually eased, many European businesses are concerned that lower disposable incomes are likely to lead to delays or even failures to pay invoices on time, the survey shows.

Of the 9,980 companies surveyed across Europe, two-thirds of respondents now rank the risk of pan-European recession within the top three challenges hindering the ability of customers to pay on time during the next 12 months. That’s an increase of more than 20% since before the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Spain, however, more than 90% of respondents list a recession among their top three concerns. In contrast, businesses in the Netherlands are least concerned, with only 14% worried about the impact of a European recession on their operations. Almost 40% of companies surveyed now see delayed payments as a threat to their survival, up from 36% before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Liquidity pressure is now also forcing European businesses to accept unfavorable payment terms in order to secure credit and maintain cash-flow, Intrum found. That trend has increased during the pandemic -- 71% now say they’ve accepted longer payment terms than they are comfortable with to avoid damaging client relationships, up from 65% before the outbreak.

Further findings from Intrum’s survey show that:

Half of respondents would like to see the introduction of new legislation to tackle the problem of late payment. That’s an increase of 5% from last year’s survey

While 26% of those surveyed before the crisis said that a recession would have a severe impact on their businesses, that’s now increased to 44%

56% of respondents now say their country is in recession or will be within a year, compared with 28% in the 2019 survey

Intrum’s survey was conducted in 29 European countries between February 14 and May 14, with a total of 9,980 companies across 11 industries participating

