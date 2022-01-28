(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Spanish economy beat expectations at the end of last year, benefiting from a surge in investment and strong export demand.

Gross domestic product rose 2% in the fourth quarter following growth of 2.6% in the previous three months. That beats economist estimates for an increase of 1.4%. It’s also better than France’s 0.7% expansion and the contraction Germany is likely to report.

Spain’s rebound is supported by falling unemployment and one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates that’s helped avoid the kind of restrictions other countries implemented to stem the spread of Covid-19. Still, the economy continues to trail pre-crisis output after shrinking almost 11% in 2020 and expanding just 7.2% last year.

The euro area’s fourth-largest economy has also been hit by a jump in energy costs, pushing inflation to a 30-year high. That might further dampen consumer spending, especially as price pressures are set to stay elevated for most of 2022.

In the fourth quarter, investments grew 8.5%, while private consumption was down 1.2%. Exports rose 6.5% in the three months through December.

