11h ago
Spanish Football Chief Says He Won’t Quit Over Kiss
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Speaking at Spanish football association’s general assembly meeting, FA head Luis Rubiales says several times “I won’t resign.”
- Rubiales says that kiss with national women’s team star Jennifer Hermoso “was consensual”
- Says people “are trying to kill me” and threatens “legal actions” against politicians who demanded he quit
- NOTE, Aug. 24: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Action Against Spanish Football Chief
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.