(Bloomberg) -- Football clubs in Spanish top flight football competition LaLiga expect to post a combined profit at the end of this season as business recovers with fans filling up stadiums after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Net income for the clubs playing in LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank — the country’s top two competitions — for the current 2022-2023 season is seen at €27 million ($30 million) combined following a loss of €140 million in the previous season, according to a presentation LaLiga published Thursday. Total revenue is expected to reach €4.9 billion. That compares with €4.88 billion in the 2018-2019 season, the last one before the pandemic.

Revenues rose 23% to €4.84 billion last season as fans were able to watch live matches again after Covid-related restrictions were eased. The Spanish competition is Europe’s second-largest in terms of total revenue, only behind the English Premier League and Championship, which had revenue of €8.4 billion, LaLiga said.

Spanish clubs are also receiving fresh money following the agreement LaLiga reached with CVC Capital Partners for the private equity firm to invest about €2 billion in the competition. Under the terms of the agreement, clubs have to allocate part of the funds they receive to improving facilities. While that contributed to a 45% annual increase in infrastructure spending, investments in players still represented most of the total.

