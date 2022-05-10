(Bloomberg) -- Spanish football clubs will still post a loss this season even after Covid-19 restrictions were eased and fans were allowed back to stadiums, boosting revenue.

Teams are jointly expected to post a 297 million-euro ($313 million) loss, about a third of last season’s loss of 892 million euros, according to a financial report published by the LaLiga league on Tuesday. Revenue stemming from match days is expected to almost double to 742 million euros from last season, when the pandemic forced stadiums to be closed.

LaLiga said the revenue improvement is the first step toward normalizing the finances of clubs in the league, which represents the only investment in football by CVC Capital Partners. The private equity firm will inject 2 billion euros in the Spanish competition through an entity that will manage its broadcast revenue. Banks led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have launched an 850 million euro high-yield bond to back the investment.

The league expects revenue to increase by 5% to about 4 billion euros this season, although it’s not expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels until the 2023-2024 season. While merchandising sales are also set to grow, a drop in player transfers is set to have a negative impact again this season.

Negative Spending Limit

With a 481 million-euro loss last season, FC Barcelona accounts for the bulk of the negative results posted by Spanish clubs in 2021. The storied club is the only team in the top national competition whose spending limit is less than zero. Barcelona will only be allowed to sign a new player if it manages to save on its spending.

The club, which initially rejected joining the agreement with CVC, in now in talks with the private equity firm, local press has reported. Music streaming service Spotify Technology SA recently signed a deal to put its brand on the team’s uniforms and stadium.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.