(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Spanish football federation has come under criticism after he kissed one of the players on the mouth after Spain’s first Women World Cup victory.

During a celebration immediately after the final on Sunday in Sydney, Luis Rubiales kissed one of the star players, Jennifer Hermoso, as he held her head with his hands. Hermoso later said in a video posted by another footballer that she “did not enjoy that.”

She later clarified her remarks in a statement sent by the federation to the Spanish state agency EFE. She was quoted as saying “it was a mutual gesture, totally spontaneous because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings. The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Yet Rubiales has come under fire for the kiss, which was filmed by cameras and is overshadowing the team’s performance at the World Cup and prompted a national conversation. It’s the latest in a series of controversies facing the federation after a number of star players boycotted the tournament after refusing to play for coach Jorge Vilda because of his management style.

The country’s acting Equality Minister Irene Montero crticized Rubiales. “Let’s not assume that giving a kiss without consent is something that ‘happens,’ she wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis and until now invisible, and that we cannot normalize. It is the task of the whole society. Consent in the center. only yes is yes.”

For his part, the Spanish football federation president responded to the criticism in an interview with Cadena Cope radio station: “It is something without bad intention and a nonsense.” He said he is “happy that with a friend I celebrate giving her a peck and with another giving her a hug and whatever it takes.”

Spanish newspaper El Pais published an opinion piece on its front page Monday with the title, “Jenni didn’t like Rubiales kiss, neither did we.”

Spain beat England to win its first ever Women’s World Cup in a historic victory in Sydney in front of a sellout 75,784 crowd at Stadium Australia.

The tournament has been under scrutiny over the salary gap between women players. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday that the world’s best female footballers can achieve pay equality if they “convince us men” first.

