(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government said protesters were carrying out acts of coordinated violence as unrest swept Catalan cities Tuesday night in the wake of jail sentences handed down to separatist leaders.

“Tonight’s violence is general in all protests,” the government said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s clear that we are not facing a peaceful citizens’ movement, but one coordinated by groups that are using violence in the streets to break Catalan coexistence.”

Violent groups attacked government buildings in the cities of Tarragona, Girona and Lleida while clashes were also taking place in Barcelona, the government said. Catalan media reported on confrontations between protesters and police that were escalating in intensity while politicians appealed for calm.

On Monday, the Spanish Supreme Court handed down sentences totaling about 100 years to nine leaders of the separatist movement who tried to engineer a break from Spain in 2017. While the first day of protests centered on Barcelona airport, the clashes spread across Catalan cities on Tuesday evening as police issued warnings to stay away from trouble spots.

The government said its goal was to preserve security and coexistence in Catalonia, acting firmly and in a proportional fashion to do so.

Pere Aragones, the vice president of the pro-secession Catalan government, appealed to protesters via Twitter to exercise restraint. He said protesters shouldn’t give the government an excuse to impose direct rule.

