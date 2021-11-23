(Bloomberg) -- Catalan nationalist party Esquerra Republicana will back the Spanish government’s 2022 budget, helping Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez secure enough votes for his spending plan to be approved in Congress for a second year.

Esquerra will vote in favor of the budget bill after reaching a deal with the government to increase the Catalan language content in video and audio productions, party leader Gabriel Rufian said at a press briefing.

Without enough votes among the coalition parties, the government needs the 13 votes from Esquerra to reach the majority of 176 needed to pass the bill this week.

