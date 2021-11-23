1h ago
Spanish Government Gets Esquerra Party’s Backing for 2022 Budget
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Catalan nationalist party Esquerra Republicana will back the Spanish government’s 2022 budget, helping Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez secure enough votes for his spending plan to be approved in Congress for a second year.
Esquerra will vote in favor of the budget bill after reaching a deal with the government to increase the Catalan language content in video and audio productions, party leader Gabriel Rufian said at a press briefing.
Without enough votes among the coalition parties, the government needs the 13 votes from Esquerra to reach the majority of 176 needed to pass the bill this week.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:24
Toronto bankers trickle back downtown, echoing Wall Street peers
-
Elizabeth Holmes paints herself as visionary, leaves out damning details
-
3:44
Job searches rise in Canada as COVID aid winds down
-
Ferrari pays homage to 1960s race cars with slickest model yet
-
Lush Cosmetics to deactivate Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat accounts
-
6:46
Crypto.com naming agreement 'paid for itself' after coin surges