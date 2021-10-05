Oct 5, 2021
Spanish Government Plans 2% Pay Increase for Civil Servants
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
The Spanish government plan to raise civil servants wages by 2% in its 2022 national budget proposal, according to a statement by the budget ministry released on Tuesday.
The hike comes after government announced largest public hiring spree in Spain’s recent history to safeguard the post-pandemic recovery.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:27
Google is giving a green makeover to services like search, maps
-
2:38
Amazon CEO says video games could become the largest entertainment business
-
6:47
Aramco fights for Apple's place as world's most valuable company
-
8:28
Fast-food chain sends office staff to work as fry cooks amid labour shortage
-
2:58
Asking for a raise? Formulate a strategy for maximum results
-
Millennial Money: The case for being boring with your money