Jul 14, 2022
Spanish Government to Meet With Banks to Discuss Windfall Tax
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s government plans to meet with local banks next week to discuss details of a new windfall profit tax.
The new levy will target “extraordinary profits” from 2022, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said in an interview Thursday with state-radio RNE, without adding further details on how the tax will work. She added that the new tax will not reduce credit.
Spanish banks lost billions in market value since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced July 12 to slap the tax on big financial institutions, as part of his government’s attempts to raise funds to pay for social programs. The government hasn’t provided any further details on how the tax will work, other than that it will raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) a year over two years.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
