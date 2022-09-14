(Bloomberg) -- Supermarkets in Spain must soak up some of the surge in food prices or risk a backlash from shoppers struggling with the deepening cost-of-living crisis, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon warned.

He sought to ramp up pressure on chains such as Mercadona, Lidl and DIA, which are resisting government efforts to stem the spread of record energy bills to household staples.

“I don’t think they can hold that position for too long with so many families losing purchasing power,” the 36-year-old economist and former university researcher, who represents hard-line leftist junior coalition partner Unidas Podemos, said in an interview. “These companies have a lot to lose in reputational costs.”

Spain, a major producer of fruit and vegetables, has seen one of the steepest increases in food prices among major European economies since Russian’s invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy crisis that threatens to tip the continent’s economy into recession. They jumped 13.8% in August, the biggest rise since records began in 1994.

Garzon and Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, also of the Podemos alliance, have called on supermarkets to agree to a temporary freeze in the cost of some basic food items. The government hopes to persuade grocers to pass on some of their profits through price limits rather than raising their taxes through new legislation that could take months.

Authorities may also consider lowering valued-added tax on some products, though many goods already enjoying low duties, Garzon said.

He pointed to the example set by French retailer Carrefour SA, which has introduced a basket of 30 items for 30 euros ($30). Rival chains, who argue that shrinking margins already reflect their efforts to make goods more affordable, have questioned the legality of any agreement to cap prices after meeting with Garzon and Diaz on Monday.

“Staying with your arms crossed while competitors launch these kinds of offers doesn’t seem like the best business strategy,” said Garzon, adding that he expected Carrefour’s move to force others to follow suit or lose customers. He and Diaz plan more meetings with businesses in the coming weeks to step up the pressure.

The government is in talks with Carrefour to add meat and fresh produce to its basket of lower-priced items. Authorities are expected to issue guidelines to grocers on healthy foods on Monday.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has also proposed raising taxes on energy firms and banks to collect an extra 7 billion euros in the next two years to ease the burden of inflation that is hovering near four-decade highs.

Sanchez, whose popularity has been falling in opinion polls, is supporting talks to rein in the cost of food, and called on businesses to show restraint when raising prices in an interview with state broadcaster TVE late on Tuesday. Unidas Podemos’ Diaz, who is also deputy prime minister and one of Spain’s most popular politicians, is seen as a potential contender against Sanchez in general elections expected in late 2023.

