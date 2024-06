Spanish Growth Momentum Is Even Stronger at Start of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s economy expanded more than initially reported in the first quarter, with gross domestic product increasing 0.8% from the previous three months, revised higher from an estimate of 0.7%. Growth was driven by consumer spending, investment and trade, while government outlays fell.

