(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s economy slowed slightly in the third quarter, as a drop in investment offset a boom in tourism.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3% from the previous three months, according to data published Friday by the INE statistics agency. That’s down from 0.4% in the second quarter but more than the 0.2% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Spain has been among Europe’s top performers since the pandemic, buoyed by a strong rebound in tourism that’s been helped by unseasonably warm weather. Its figures for 2021 and 2022 were revised up last month — revealing that the economy returned to pre-Covid levels last year, rather than in mid-2023 as previously thought.

The country has also seen the inflation spike that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine recede more quickly than elsewhere — at one point dipping below the European Central Bank’s 2% goal. But tighter monetary policy is threatening to hurt households with floating-rate mortgages, and unfavorable base effects are stoking prices again.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“While household spending seems to be holding up well in the face of higher rates, the external sector was weak enough to slow growth a little. Our view is that momentum will ebb further in 4Q – there’s more rates pain coming from the ECB’s restrictive policy and the jobs market seems to be cooling.”

—Ana Andrade, euro-area economist. Click here for full REACT

The GDP report “confirms the strength of the Spanish economy,” Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told state-radio RNE on Friday. “The growth is aligned with our forecast for the year.” The government predicts expansion of 2.4% for 2023.

Friday’s data are the first from a major euro-area member, with Germany, France and Italy to report next week, along with the 20-nation currency bloc itself, which is struggling to maintain growth.

The numbers could have implications for Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who must decide by year-end whether to extend a series of subsidies — notably on public transport — that were put in place to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Sanchez’s Socialists are currently in talks with other parties to try to form a government, which he must do by Nov. 27 to avoid a new election.

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche and Joel Rinneby.

(Updates with economy minister in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.