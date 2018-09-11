(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Health Minister Carmen Monton resigned in a widening scandal about academic qualifications granted by a Madrid university, dealing a blow to the new government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Monton quit her post following media reports that she obtained a master’s degree from King Juan Carlos University by irregular means.

“Spanish men and women have a magnificent prime minister,” said Monton in a televised news conference in Madrid. “So that this situation doesn’t influence that, I have told the prime minister of my decision to resign.”

Maria Luisa Carcedo, the high commissioner for the campaign to tackle child poverty, will replace Monton, the government said in an emailed statement.

Her departure deals a blow to Sanchez who unseated his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, in June by forcing a confidence vote in parliament as a backlash against political corruption gained momentum. Even so, he may now be able to turn the situation to his advantage by turning the spotlight on Pablo Casado, Rajoy’s successor as leader of the People’s Party, who also faces questions over a master’s degree awarded by the same university that granted Monton’s qualification.

Monton was put on the defensive over the past two days by reports in the Eldiario.es, a news website, that she received her qualification even though she didn’t go to classes or have contact with her professors. Broadcaster LaSexta reported that sections of her final degree document had appeared in other documents before she used them.

Credentials in Question

Monton said she had always been “transparent and honest.” Hours earlier, Sanchez had said she was doing a magnificent job and would continue in her post.

Her decision to quit comes after questions over master’s degrees awarded by King Juan Carlos University also hit senior People’s Party politicians.

A Madrid judge investigating whether Casado broke the law in the way he obtained a master’s from the university elevated the case to the Supreme Court, saying there were indications of wrong-doing. Casado said at the time he had been transparent throughout the process and would continue to help with the probe.

Spanish politicians have come under increased scrutiny of their academic qualifications after prosecutors also began a preliminary probe into possible irregularities relating to a master’s degree awarded by the same university to Cristina Cifuentes, the former Madrid regional president. Cifuentes resigned her post in April.

To contact the reporters on this story: Rodrigo Orihuela in Madrid at rorihuela@bloomberg.net;Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, ;Vidya Root at vroot@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.