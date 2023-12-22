(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s economic expansion in the third quarter came thanks to an increase in household consumption as the labor market strengthened.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.3% from the previous three months — down from 0.4% between April and June, according to final data published Friday by the INE statistics agency. The reading matches a preliminary estimate published Oct. 27.

The euro zone’s fourth-biggest economy is losing momentum having bounced back better than most since the pandemic. But while growth is seen easing next year, the 0.2% increase in GDP expected in the fourth quarter is likely to eclipse the 20-nation euro area as a whole, which is flirting with a recession.

The data come as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez prepares to announce a new economy minister to take over from Nadia Calvino, who’s departing to run the European Investment Bank. Her successor must decide the fate of an array of household-support policies put in place after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent consumer prices surging.

Despite plans to narrow the budget deficit to 3% of GDP next year from an estimated 3.9% in 2023, Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero has said Spain still has space to boost public spending as tax revenues rise.

There may also be help from monetary policy as the European Central Bank prepares to start cutting interest rates in 2024.

