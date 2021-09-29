(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation quickened at the fastest pace in 13 years in September as surging electricity prices continued to push up household expenses in the euro zone’s fourth largest economy. Consumer prices rose 4% from a year earlier, faster than the 3.6% predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The data could be a presage of euro-area inflation data due to be released on Friday and forecast to hit 3.3%

