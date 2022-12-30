(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation quickened to the fastest pace in 30 years in December as surging electricity prices continued to push up household expenses in the euro zone’s fourth largest economy. Consumer prices rose 6.7% from a year earlier, faster than the 5.7% predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Power and food were the main drivers, according to the Spanish statistics agency.

