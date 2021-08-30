(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Consumer prices in Spain are rising at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, driven by a surge in energy that’s fueling inflation across the region. The European Central Bank is insisting that the spike will prove temporary, with price pressures expected to slow again next year. Data for Germany are due later on Monday, and Eurostat will report figures for the 19-nation euro area on Tuesday.

