(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation slowed more than anticipated, bolstering assertions that the recent surge may have peaked and offering a glimmer of hope to a continent squeezed by soaring prices.

The dip -- to 8.3% in April from 9.8% the previous month under European Union harmonized standards -- offers a first look at the latest price trends in the 19-member euro zone, which has seen record inflation rates due to a spike in energy costs exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is set to release data later Thursday, with analysts polled by Bloomberg survey estimating price gains stabilized at 7.6%.

Threats to the outlook remain, however, with the Kremlin this week cutting off natural-gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria and raising the specter of disruptions in other European Union members that rely on it for energy supplies.

Investors expect the European Central Bank to start raising interest rates from record lows in the coming months.

Spain’s slowdown came as electricity costs eased from all-time highs. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had seen price growth of 9%. A national gauge eased to 8.4% -- still near the highest in decades, driven by food prices. Underlying inflation, which strips out volatile elements, accelerated to 4.4% -- the most since 1995.

The central bank has doubled its inflation projections for this year and next based on the advance in energy costs, warning of risks to an economy that still hasn’t recovered fully from the pandemic. The jump in prices is a problem for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez too, triggering street demonstrations and prompting some firms to halt operations.

