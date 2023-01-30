(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation unexpectedly quickened, snapping five months of slowdowns, prompting traders to boost bets on how high the the European Central Bank will raise interest rates.

Consumer prices advanced by 5.8% from a year ago in January — up from the previous month’s 5.5% increase, the statistics institute in Madrid said Monday.

That’s well above the 4.8% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, though the predictions ranged from 3.8% to 6.5%. The task of forecasters was complicated this month by a re-weighting of the euro-zone inflation basket.

Spain’s acceleration was driven by a rebound in fuel costs and smaller discounts in start-of-year apparel sales. A gauge of underlying prices that excludes volatile items like energy and food surged to a record 7.5%, suggesting price pressures are still widespread.

That’s the fear at the ECB, which has refocused its attention toward core inflation after a slowdown in the headline gauge. Officials are set to lift rates by another half-point on Thursday, following Wednesday’s release of the euro region’s report on consumer prices.

“It may well be that the December number of HICP, and possibly core inflation, be a little bit lower. But we have good reasons to believe that January and February, for instance, are likely to be higher”

—ECB President Christine Lagarde on Dec. 15. For full transcript of ECB press conference, click here

Money markets amped up ECB rate-hike wagers by as much as 7 basis points on Monday, pricing the deposit rate to peak at 3.48% by July, up from 2% now.

In Spain, the ramp-up in costs has squeezed households and businesses, crimping economic growth. Gross domestic product rose by 0.2% from the previous quarter in the final three months of 2022, data last week showed.

