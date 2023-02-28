(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation unexpectedly accelerated in February on higher electricity and food costs, surprising to the upside for a second month even after the government cut taxes on key staples.

Consumer prices advanced 6.1% from a year ago — up from 5.9% in January — the statistics institute in Madrid said Tuesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted that there’d be a slowdown to 5.7%.

A measure of underlying inflation that excludes energy and fresh food reached an all-time high of 7.7%.

The pick-up underscores the challenge for the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy in taming inflation that had eased by more than five percentage points since the summer. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government will come under more pressure to keep a lid on prices in an election year in which he’s widely expected to seek another term.

