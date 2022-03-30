(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation surged at the fastest rate in almost four decades, outstripping expectations as Russia’s war in Ukraine sends already lofty energy bills higher still.

In a sign that the continent’s cost-of-living squeeze has further to run, Spain’s statistics service said European Union-harmonized consumer prices jumped 9.8% from a year ago in March, topping all 15 estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

A national gauge rose by the same amount -- the biggest advance since 1985 -- driven by food, fuel and electricity.

Italy and Germany will release inflation data later Wednesday, with figures already out from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia signaling another overshoot on the national level.

Everything will feed through to Friday’s inflation number from the 19-member euro zone, where price growth is already almost three times the European Central Bank’s 2% target, with analysts predicting a fresh high.

Discussing the knock-on effects of Russia’s invasion, Spanish central bank Governor Pablo Hernandez Cos said Tuesday that March euro-area numbers will show a “very significant rise in inflation.” As well as stoking prices, he warned that uncertainty from the conflict is denting confidence and could drag down consumption and investment.

Soaring fuel costs have prompted truckers in Spain to extend protests into a third week -- despite a government offer to grant 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of direct aid to the industry.

Spain is poised to be among Europe’s worst-hit economies by the energy shock unleashed by the war, with JPMorgan last week slashing its 2022 economic-growth projection to 4.2% from 6%.

(Updates with Germany in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.