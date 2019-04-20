(Bloomberg) -- A Madrid judge opened an investigation into current and former Venezuelan officials who allegedly laundered oil money in Spain, El Confidencial reported, citing people in legal circles it didn’t identify.

More than 40 people may be under investigation in the case, which tracks more than 70 contracts signed by the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. with firms involved in the case, the news website said.

The probe is still at an initial phase and has yet to be made public, El Confidencial said. The case stems from a U.S. investigation that signaled that funds had been channeled to Portugal and Andorra, then Spain, the news website said.

Probes into Venezuela’s finances continue as opposition leader Juan Guaido tries to whip up international support for his bid to unseat the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido is recognized by the U.S. and some 50 other nations as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state.

