(Bloomberg) -- An opposition party made a last-minute request to meet acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as politicians make efforts to avert a repeat election.

Albert Rivera, leader of the liberal Ciudadanos party, said he’s written to Sanchez requesting an urgent meeting to explore ways to allow a government to be formed.

Jose Luis Abalos, a senior Sanchez lieutenant who is also acting public-works minister, told RNE radio that if Ciudadanos was sincere about offering support, there would be no problem in talking about it. Sanchez will start a round of calls to the main party leaders from 11am to gauge their response to his efforts to form a government, state broadcaster TVE reported.

Spanish King Felipe VI is meeting political leaders on Tuesday to judge Sanchez’s chances of being able to form a new government. If he deems that Sanchez doesn’t have the support he needs to win parliamentary approval to stay on as prime minister, new elections -- the fourth in as many years -- will take place on Nov. 10.

Rivera announced his willingness to explore abstaining in a parliamentary vote to allow a Sanchez government in comments to reporters on Monday. He set conditions for Sanchez including reversing plans to raise taxes and studying suspending Catalonia’s separatist regional government.

Sanchez on Monday called on Rivera to support him anyway because his party has always been committed to abiding by Spain’s constitution in its treatment of Catalonia.

Meanwhile, talks between the Socialist party and the anti-austerity party remain blocked. Sanchez failed in a previous attempt to form a government in July, when he failed to win Podemos backing in a parliamentary confidence vote.

In elections held in April, the Socialists emerged as the biggest party with 123 seats in the 350-seat chamber but without an overall majority. Securing the support of Ciudadanos, with 57 seats, and the Podemos platform with 42 seats, would help clear Sanchez’s path to govern.

King Felipe is scheduled to hold meetings with Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias at 12:15pm, Rivera at 4:30pm and Sanchez at 6pm.

If Sanchez cannot win parliamentary approval for his bid to form a government by Sept. 23, Spain is headed for new elections on Nov. 10.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vidya Root at vroot@bloomberg.net, Andrew Blackman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.