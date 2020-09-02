(Bloomberg) -- (Editor’s note: This is the ninth and final episode in our “Stories of Summer” series. For more, see this link on the Bloomberg terminal, visit @QuickTake on Twitter or see the YouTube playlist.)

From Miami Beach to Ibiza to the Jersey Shore, cities known for their nightlife have been brought to a halt by the global pandemic. Magaluf, Spain — a small city on the island of Mallorca known for its clubs and bars — is no exception.

Social distancing at tightly packed bars and nightclubs is impossible, prompting some governments to keep nightlife venues closed despite reopening restaurants and retail stores. In August, regional officials extended closures to include all nightlife establishments across the Balearic Islands.

Punta Ballena, the main party strip in Magaluf, is 400 meters (1,312 feet) long and has 25 bars and nightclubs. Tourism accounts for more than 85% of the region’s gross domestic product, according to 2017 figures from the European Commission.

The Red Lion, a bar on Punta Ballena, usually makes the majority of its revenue within 40 days in the summer, according to owner Daniel Hernández. Now, the bar is temporarily closed, putting a strain on its employees. In this video, Hernández, 42, describes a summer of empty streets and uncertainty:

