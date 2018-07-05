(Bloomberg) -- Spanish police said they captured seven key members of the Armenian faction of a Russian organized crime group described as Europe’s most dangerous gang.

Police in Madrid said about 130 members of the Vory V Zakone crime group have been arrested in Spain and France after more than 70 properties were raided, uncovering evidence of criminal activities including drug-trafficking, money laundering, extortion and illegal activity around sports betting, Spanish police commissioner Marcos Frias said in a press conference on Thursday in Madrid.

While police said it’s impossible to estimate the group’s income, Pedro Felicio, head of economic and property crime at Europol, said organized crime in Europe generates 110 billion euros ($129 billion) a year of which authorities capture just 1.1 percent. Over 1,000 police took part in an operation that included help from Europol, Interpol, and French and Georgian police.

“This group of Armenian criminals that has been caught is simply the largest and most dangerous group in Europe right now,” Felicio said at the press conference. “I’ve been a policeman for several years and I can count on the fingers of one hand operations that I have seen such as this one.”

An investigation was triggered by the assassination of two Georgian citizens in Barcelona in January 2016. They uncovered a turf war between Georgian and Armenian factions of the Vory V Zakone, or “thieves in law,” crime syndicate, whose pyramidal structure often draws comparison with the Cosa Nostra mafia in Sicily. One of the leaders arrested in Madrid acted as a treasurer of the “obschak,” or deposit box, into which all members of the gang must make contributions, police said.

The group operated a network to smuggle contraband tobacco produced in Ukraine and Poland and distributed in France, Italy and Spain, police said. They were also involved in bribing basketball, beach volleyball, ice hockey and minor league tennis players in Azerbaijan and Russia to fix the outcome of matches, according to a Spanish police statement.

