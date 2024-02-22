(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s police is investigating an act of vandalism that caused an estimated loss of €2.5 million ($2.7 million) in spilled wine at a well-known cellar.

The unusual crime was committed over the weekend in the northern city of Valladolid. Security camera footage showed a hooded person entering the Bodegas Cepa 21 winery at around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday and opening three tanks holding some of the finest wines in the cellar, spilling about 60,000 liters (15,800 gallons).

“This is a cruel act that goes against not only Bodegas Cepa 21, but also despises the sector and everything that wine represents,” said Jose Moro, the winery’s chairman. “We’ve put the case in the hands of the authorities and we hope that they can give us answers as soon as possible.”

Spain has 4,347 wine-exporting wineries and 930,080 hectares of vineyards, according to the Spanish Wine Federation.

