(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday denied plagiarizing his doctoral thesis and threatened legal action against media reporting that he copied and pasted sections of the text.

“The information that has appeared in certain media that claims the existence of plagiarism in the writing of my doctoral thesis is categorically false,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter. He said he’ll take legal action unless the reports are retracted.

ABC newspaper reported earlier that Sanchez’s thesis on Spanish economic policy included paragraphs copied from an article by two other economists and also lifted sections of a Powerpoint presentation by ex-Industry Minister Miguel Sebastian. The thesis, published in 2012 when the prime minister was an economics professor in Madrid, has been the focus of speculation for months and was only accessible in paper form to those who visited the library at Camila Jose Cela University.

“The prime minister can’t sit back while they accuse him of something that is serious, if it were true,” Foreign Minister Josep Borrell told Onda Cero radio in an interview Thursday. “He has every right to defend himself.”

Officials Quit

Sanchez is getting dragged into a growing scandal about academic cheating that has already seen two senior officials resign this year. The controversy threatens to derail his three-month-old minority government, already struggling to push through a budget with just 84 lawmakers in the 350-strong parliament.

Sanchez came to power in June promising to clean up Spanish politics after the previous administration became mired in graft allegations.

In a separate report on Thursday, news website OK Diario said that Carlos Ocana, a former government economist, had drafted sections of the thesis without being credited. Ocana denied the reports in a statement to Efe newswire. Ocana and Sanchez collaborated on a book based on the thesis that was published after the premier received his doctorate.

The issue of politicians getting an easy ride in graduate courses dominated the agenda on Wednesday when Health Minister Carmen Monton quit following reports that raised doubts about the validity of her master’s degree. Madrid Regional President Cristina Cifuentes resigned in April, while opposition leader Pablo Casado has also faced calls to step down after similar questions were raised about his academic record.

A Madrid judge is investigating whether Casado broke the law in the way he obtained a master’s from King Juan Carlos University elevated the case to the Supreme Court, saying there were indications of wrongdoing. Casado said at the time he had been transparent throughout the process and would continue to help with the probe.

