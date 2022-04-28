Apr 28, 2022
Spanish Premier Pushes Through Economic Plan With 11th Hour Save
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pushed through a large economic spending package to shield people from spiraling prices with a last-minute save after key allies threatened to derail it in parliament.
The government bill was passed by 2 votes after a far-left nationalist Basque party offered its 11th hour support to the government on Thursday.
The approval overcame a threat by the largest Catalan secessionist party, a key government ally called ERC, which said it would torpedo the draft law following media reports that the government had used spying software to monitor pro-independence leaders. The government failed earlier in the week to satisfy ERC and others with its offers to investigate and insistence that no laws were broken.
The vote underscored the fragility of Sanchez’s ruling coalition, which needs to frequently rely on a panoply of minor parties, including ERC, to pass legislation. It also underlines Sanchez’s struggles to deal with a battered economy and one of western Europe’s highest inflation rates, coming in at 8.3% in April.
The package, announced in late March with a price tag of about 16 billion euros ($16.9 billion), included measures to lower electricity bills for millions of low-income households, fuel subsidies, and caps on housing rent. Tension over the legislation led Sanchez to cancel a trip to Moldova and Poland, planned to start Thursday.
His government has struggled to push its measures through the fractious assembly this year. In February, it managed to pass a key labor reform law by a single vote and only after a member of the main opposition party made a mistake in casting his ballot.
