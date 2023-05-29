(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will dissolve parliament and call a snap election for July 23 after his Socialist party suffered heavy losses in regional and local elections on Sunday.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo’s conservative People’s Party, joined in some places by the far-right Vox, was set to control eight of the 12 regions up for grabs in the weekend ballot, including the bellwethers Madrid and Valencia. Historically, the party that comes on top in the local election tends to win the national vote.

“I take personal responsibility for the results and I believe it’s necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate to the popular will,” Sanchez said in a televised address on Monday.

Spanish equities erased earlier gains to trade flat after the announcement. The country’s IBEX 35 had advanced as much as 0.8%. Spain’s 10-year government bonds extended gains, sending the yield 9 basis point lower to 3.52% at 11:44 a.m.

Sunday’s result could pave the way for the PP to return to power five years after the Socialists ousted them from government, even though Spain’s economy under Sanchez has performed better than expected.

“This is a big wake up call for Sanchez,” Federico Santi, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group, said in an interview. “The left did very poorly and that means the prospect of another left-wing coalition are a lot slimmer now.”

The PP on Sunday won 31.5% of municipal votes nationwide, up from 22% in 2019, while the Socialists fell to 28%. Vox more than doubled its votes to 7%. Feijoo has promised to be more business-friendly than Sanchez, who has had a contentious relationship with corporate Spain.

“We have clearly won, and taken our first step to usher in a new political cycle in Spain,” Feijoo told hundreds of supporters outside the party headquarter in Madrid late Sunday.

Voters weren’t convinced by Sanchez’s stewardship of the economy, which has outperformed most of its euro-area peers. Sanchez pumped billions of euros into the economy to shield households and businesses from rising costs amid a surge in inflation.

Sanchez’s coalition partner in the national government, the left-wing group Unidas Podemos, came out battered from the election, losing representatives and preventing the socialist’s from retaining key strongholds.

The Spanish government put in place windfall taxes on energy companies and banks as well as a wealth tax to help offset rising costs. Spain has also received more than 50% of the €69.6 billion ($74.6 billion) in grants allocated to it from the European Union’s pandemic-era recovery fund.

The Bank of Spain said earlier this month that it would likely boost its 2023 outlook for expansion above 2%. The resilient economy led the budget ministry to predict that Spain would be able to cut its deficit to 3% of economic output in 2024, a year ahead of target.

The biggest factor complicating the upcoming general election is the fragmentation of the political center, which has made it unlikely that a single party will be able to gain an absolute majority on its own.

Feijoo will likely have to form an alliance with the anti-migration Vox party to form a government, while Sanchez may have to rely on regional movements and smaller groups on the left such as Unidas Podemos.

“With the political prospects worsening, Sanchez is cutting his loses before the conservatives can take over the regional governments and oppose him in unison,” Ramon Mateo, director of policy of the BeBartlet consultancy firm in Madrid, said in an interview. “He’s going on the offensive — for him it’s now or never.”

(Updates markets in the fourth paragraph.)

