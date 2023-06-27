(Bloomberg) -- Spain is set to extend a package of subsidies and tax cuts on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s ramps up efforts to win voters over ahead of a snap election next month.

The Cabinet will approve Tuesday extending subsidies for public transport and cuts on the value added tax on energy and certain types of foods, due to expire at the end of June, Sanchez announced late Monday. The government is also set to announce a 15% deduction on personal income tax for the acquisition of electric cars, Sanchez said.

Polls show Sanchez’s Socialist party trailing the conservative People’s Party, which is projected to win the election and form a coalition government with ultra-right party Vox. Voters are turning their back on Sanchez even as the economy grows faster than in other European nations and the country posts the lowest inflation in the eurozone.

Sanchez has put in place a battery of subsidies and aid to mitigate inflation since 2021, with a total cost of €45 billion ($49 billion).

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.