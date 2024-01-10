(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez barely managed to notch his first significant parliamentary vote since forming a new government, underscoring the challenges facing his coalition over the next four years.

Lawmakers passed a proposal to prolong an anti-inflation package by 172 to 171 votes Wednesday, after seven Catalan parliamentarians abstained rather than support the law. Sanchez’s government had issued a decree on the issue in December, which needs to be approved by parliament. The vote had to be held twice, after the first one ended in a rare tie.

The result underlines Sanchez’s difficulties in garnering support from as many as nine parties in the fragmented parliament. The premier was reelected in November with backing from eight parties, including his own Socialists — but one of those has since splintered into two groups.

Sanchez will need to balance his allies’ demands to pass all significant legislation, including a budget for 2024 which is expected in the next weeks. He also has to contend with an opposition which controls the Senate as well as most of the regional government and large cities.

The government wants to extend to this year measures to protect voters after inflation surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The package, which started in 2022, includes cuts in VAT on certain foods as well as changes to the levy on power consumption, and subsidies for public transportation.

Lawmakers also voted on two other decrees. One, affecting the judiciary and the digitalization of state services, among other issues, was passed by one vote. The second, on certain work rights such as maternity and paternity leave, was rejected after a far-left party voted against.

The rules on the judiciary were a key reason for Wednesday’s results. The seven Catalan lawmakers, of the pro-separatist Junts per Catalunya, said one of the articles would make it harder to approve an amnesty law for hundreds of independence activists. Sanchez and Junts agreed on the amnesty as part of its support for him last year. Junts threatened to the last minute to vote against all the decrees, and decided to abstain after hours-long negotiations with the Socialists.

The decrees aim in part to fulfill European Union conditions for a €10 billion ($10.9 billion) payment from the bloc’s recovery fund.

The vote also highlights mistrust between Junts and the Socialists, who had little to no ties with each other until Sanchez found himself in need of the seven votes last year. The Socialists and their far-left coalition partner Sumar have a total of 147 votes, well short of the 176 majority.

The defeat on the working rights decree, which also included adjustments to unemployment benefits, could have been avoided with Junts’ support. The far-left group that voted against it, Podemos, decided to so over differences with Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, who leads the government’s junior coalition partner Sumar.

--With assistance from Iain Rogers.

(Adds reference to far-left in last paragraph)

