(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, strengthened his hand ahead of talks to form a government with his Socialists winning European elections, dominating local and regional votes and looking set to seize power in the bellwether region of Madrid for the first time in 24 years.

In the EU vote, the Socialists won 20 seats out of of the 54 allocated to Spain, up from 14 five years ago, according to results announced in a news conference by government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa. Partial results showed the party ahead in 10 of the 12 Spanish regions voting Sunday and winning 30 percent in municipal elections compared with 22 percent for the second-placed People’s Party. The Socialists were also on course to win control in the Madrid region in partnership with other left-leaning groups.

The strong showing gives 47-year-old Sanchez momentum as he begins talks aimed at forming a governing majority after his victory in last month’s general election. While the Socialists have almost double the seats of the next biggest party, they are well short of an absolute majority, so Sanchez needs to negotiate with the anti-austerity force Podemos and regional groups -- potentially including Catalan separatists -- to secure his path to power.

Spain’s constitutional model is heavily decentralized, meaning parties vie for preeminence in regional elections that hand them powers over tax revenue and large budgets including health and education. Helping Socialist candidates win power across the country will also bolster Sanchez’s standing within his party.

Voters in 12 of Spain’s 17 regions were electing new administrations on Sunday with the biggest battle being staged over Madrid, an economic powerhouse that wields a 20 billion-euro ($22.4 billion) budget. The region has been under the control of the conservative People’s Party since the mid-1990s.

With more than 30 percent of votes counted, Angel Gabilondo, Sanchez’s candidate, was on top in that contest, winning 41 seats. With other left-wing parties including Podemos adding 28 seats, Gabilondo was on track for a majority in the 132-strong regional chamber.

In the city of Madrid, a combination of the PP, the liberals of Ciudadanos and the Spanish nationalist party Vox may wrest control from the incumbent left-wing mayor Manuela Carmena. With 77 percent of votes counted, the trio had a combined 29 seats, enough for a majority.

