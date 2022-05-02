(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister’s Pedro Sanchez phone was broken into last year with software and data was stolen from the device.

The breach occurred between May and June of 2021 using the Pegasus spying software, Felix Bolaños, the secretary of state for the PM’s office, said in a press conference Monday. The phone of Defense Minister Margarita Robles was also breached, Bolaños said.

The Pegasus software is developed by an Israeli firm and is used by governments and intelligence agencies in several countries. The software has drawn widespread attention in Spain in recent weeks following media reports that it was widely used between 2017 and 2020 by the government to spy on Catalan secessionist leaders and activists.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.