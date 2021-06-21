(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he’ll recommend pardons for nine Catalan separatists who were jailed for their role in the illegal independence referendum of 2017.

The move is a high-stakes gamble for Sanchez, who is aiming to move past the rancor and gridlock which followed the Catalan crisis. But before that happens though, he knows he’ll face a ferocious backlash from conservatives who are opposed to any kind of reconciliation with the separatists.

Catalonia’s failed attempt to break away from Spain marked a watershed for the country. Within a year, Sanchez had toppled the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy through a no-confidence vote but the Socialist-led administrations that followed have been plagued by instability and political fragmentation.

Sanchez, 49, is currently governing in a minority coalition with the far-left group Podemos while relying on support from Basque and Catalan nationalists to pass legislation. Sanchez says the pardons are necessary for Spain to move on and be able to focus on the reconstruction of an economy ravaged by the Covid pandemic.

His critics, both in the conservative opposition and within his own Socialist party, claim it’s actually just political maneuvering to shore up the support he needs from one of the main Catalan secessionist groups, Esquerra Republicana.

