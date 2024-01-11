(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s securities regulator has started “disciplinary proceedings” against Deutsche Bank AG linked to the sale of derivatives in the country.

“The advisory service provided to Spanish clients in relation to highly complex and high-risk financial derivative instruments on currencies” may constitute a “very serious infringement” of Spanish law by Deutsche Bank, the regulator known as CNMV said in a statement Thursday.

Deutsche Bank’s derivatives sales in the country have already attracted scrutiny by the European Central Bank, which is concerned that the German firm hasn’t always explained the associated risks sufficiently, Bloomberg reported previously. They’ve also been the subject of internal investigations.

Some of Deutsche Bank’s clients suffered steep losses from the complex derivatives they’d bought from the lender. While the firm has settled some cases, at least one is being litigated by the affected company.

