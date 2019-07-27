(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Socialists see the door on an eventual left-wing coalition as closed, at least for now, forcing the party to seek other ways to form a government and avoid snap elections.

Because the attempt to forge an alliance with anti-austerity party Podemos has failed, “we have to explore other situations,” acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo told reporters on Friday. Acting Premier Pedro Sanchez, whose Socialists party fell short of a parliamentary majority in April elections, is determined that new vote won’t happen, she said.

Spain’s parliament voted earlier this week to reject a first attempt by Sanchez to stay on as prime minister after Podemos deputies abstained when talks on the division of ministerial powers broke down. The clock is now ticking toward new elections in November unless Sanchez can go back to parliament and win its support for a new administration.

All political leaders will have to examine the situation facing Spain as new elections loom, Calvo said. The conservative People’s Party and the liberals of Ciudadanos have so far steadfastly refused to contemplate abstaining to let Sanchez govern.

