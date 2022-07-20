(Bloomberg) -- Madrid’s city council and the companies that clean Spanish capital’s streets have agreed to health and safety guidelines for high temperatures after a street sweeper died from heat.

Manual street cleaning will be eliminated during afternoons when temperatures rise above 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and the shifts will start at 5 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. to avoid the most intense conditions, according to a deal reached late Tuesday with unions.

The new rules were prompted by the death of a 60-year-old who was hired by Urbaser SA, a waste-management company owned by Platinum Equity, a private equity firm founded by US billionaire Tom Gores. The street sweeper collapsed last week while working in a Madrid neighborhood as Spain suffered brutal conditions that sparked wildfires across the country.

The death confirmed concerns over a lack of protections for outdoor workers, and Urbaser’s practices have drawn scrutiny. Spain’s labor inspectorate warned the company a month ago that it had to protect its staff from high temperatures or risk fines of over 980,000 euros ($1 million). Platinum Equity didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Extreme heat has become a growing concern as the climate crisis unfolds. At least 510 people died in Spain due to high temperatures between July 10 and July 16, according to Instituto de Salud Carlos III. Among the fatalities were people who suffered heatstrokes.

In Spain, companies are allowed to determine when it’s too hot to work, but they follow the guidelines set out in their contracts with local authorities like Madrid. The country’s largest trade unions CCOO and UGT have called for changes.

The issues extend to the workers’ uniforms, which are made of polyester. The Urbaser worker who died was wearing a new model, which was less suited for the extreme temperatures than older versions, according to Manuel Menendez, an official with the CCOO trade union.

Tuesday’s agreement states that workers and companies will negotiate the quality of the clothing.

